AP Employees Detained
Things weren't going well for journalists in Baghdad generally.
Associated Press reported that one of its photographers and a driver, both
Iraqis, were detained and handcuffed by U.S. soldiers this week even after
repeatedly identifying themselves as journalists. AP said the army later
apologized, but Thursday, the photographer, Karim Kadim, was fired on and
his car damaged during a firefight after an American convoy was
bombed.
