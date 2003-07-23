AP captures Iraq raid on videotape

According to Associated Press Television News, the initial video of the raid

in Mosul, Iraq, that apparently killed Saddam Hussein’s sons was captured by its

news crew.

The first footage that aired on Cable News Network, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, the network nightly

newscasts and international outlets came from APTN videographer Sarmad Jalal,

according to AP’s John Jones, who said Jalal learned of the raid, phoned

that information to AP colleagues so it could be posted on the broadcast and

print wires, then shot video of the fighting.