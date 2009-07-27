AP Approves Station Rate Reduction

The Associated Press's board of directors has approved a plan to knock 10% off TV station members' "basic text assessments" for next year, reports Radio Business Report. The wire service announced rate reductions for newspapers in April, and for radio several years ago.

The board also announced plans to create a news registry to tag and track all AP content on the Web "to prevent piracy and assure compliance with contract terms," reported Radio Business Report.

"What we are building here is a way for good journalism to survive and thrive," said AP Board Chairman/MediaNews Group Vice Chairman/CEO Dean Singleton. "The AP news registry will allow our industry to protect its content online, and will assure that we can continue to provide original, independent and authoritative journalism at a time when the world needs it more than ever."