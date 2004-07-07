AP Adds WWF Menagerie

Need some eel footage for that story on a corrupt local politician? Or maybe a couple of panting pups for that dog days of August weather report?

The AP has just what you're looking for. The Associated Press has become the official representative of the World Wildlife Federation's video archive.

The archive, now part of the Associated Press Television News Library, includes more than 1,500 hundred hours of rushes and edited pieces from WWF's in-house television unit. In addition to a zooful of animal shots, the library also includes habitats--oceans, deserts, etc.--people, and environmental pieces.

The footage has been compiled into geographic clip reels or is searchable at www.aptnlibrary.com