AP Adds News Clients
The Associated Press Electronic Newsroom Production System (ENPS) has signed on Al Gore's Current TV and Outdoor Life Network.
All told the company says it has added 14 new broadcast organizations and 400 more newsroom workstations this quarter.
ENPS, AP's news production system, has reporters and producers at more than 500 broadcast facilities worldwide relying on it for creating scripts, accessing video and audio, and keeping on top of incoming feeds.
