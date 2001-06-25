AOL's Vradenburg sustains heart attack

AOL Time Warner lobbyist George Vradenburg remained hospitalized in northern Virginia Monday after suffering a heart attack.

Vradenburg was stricken Saturday night after a preview performance of his wife's play "Surviving Grace" at Washington's Kennedy Center. Vradenburg announced on June 14 that he would step down from his position of executive vice president for global and strategic policy on July 1. He has been slated to remain an advisor to the company.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Vradenburg last month exercised options on 200,000 shares of AOL Time Warner stock for a profit of $9.4 million.

- Bill McConnell