AOL's Schuler urges turf war truce

America Online President Barry Schuler exhorted cable and other media executives to back away from turf wars that have formed over broadband services to speed full

development of broadband products.

Speaking at the opening general session of CTAM's annual confention in San Francisco, "'Who owns the customer?', are the most paralyzing words in any of these industries," Schuler said, referring to one of the biggest points of

friction between cable operators and AOL and other

Internet providers. Cable operators, for example, have

traditionally sought to be the sales conduit for all

its services, which is why your HBO or Excite@Home

bill doesn't come from either of those companies. AOL,

on the other hand, wants to directly bill customers

using AOL-branded high-speed Internet service.

Schuler's solution is to find out how subscribers want

to buy and get billed for services. "No one owns

customers," Schuler said. "No one can own a customer

and force them to do things they don't want to do."

Further, "If everyone gets paralyzed by who owns the

custome, somebody else comes in a gets underneath."

However, he gave no indication during an interview

that AOL was dramatically relaxing its stance over

customer billing. He noted, however, that such turf

wars are crippling the development of products like

video on demand. Movie studios are reluctant to give

cable operators favorable movie "windows", worrying

about the possible damage to video rentals and sales.

"I've seen this movie over and over again,"Schuler

said. He said that it's important for deals to be

partnerships in which everybody wins, protecting

rights holders and distributors looking to exploit

content. However, he broadly encouraged executives to

"look at the glass as filled with opportunity, not

filled with problems," he said. - John M. Higgins