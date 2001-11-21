AOL, Yahoo, Cisco boost online aid effort

AOL Time Warner, Yahoo and Cisco Systems are backing the online donation effort for relief from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Reuters reports the three corporations are the primary financial backers for Network for Good,

networkforgood.com,

a Web site that was launched this week to help individuals engage in ``one-stop'' e-philanthropy and to assist nonprofit groups seeking donations or volunteers online.

The effort, which comes just before the holiday season, has been in the works for more than a year and has been launched just as giving is increasing, especially on the Internet.

``The goal here is for us to put rocket boosters behind the great activity happening out there on the Internet and for nonprofits,'' said David Eisner, senior vice president at AOL Time Warner Foundation.