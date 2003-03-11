AOL, Viacom ponder Comedy sale

Sources said AOL Time Warner Inc. and Viacom Inc. have agreed to talk about a

possible sale of jointly owned Comedy Central (either to Viacom or a third

party).

At this point, it's very early in the process and "definitely not a slam

dunk," according to one source familiar with the situation.

Neither company would comment.

AOL Time warner is still assessing the network's value and has not yet come up with a price, sources

said.

Some analysts value Comedy at about $1.6 billion, while others put it north

of $2 billion.

Sources familiar with the situation said Viacom executives expect AOL Time Warner to come

up with a price that is too high, at least for Viacom.

AOL Time Warner doesn't necessarily want to part with Comedy Central or other prized

assets, like Courtroom Television Network (co-owned with Liberty Media Corp.), but it needs to help pay down

its hefty debt.