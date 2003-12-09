AOL to Unleash New Commercials During Super Bowl

America Online will be the official presenting sponsor of the "The AOL Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show," produced by MTV. AOL will also sponsor NFL Experience, a week-long interactive theme park in Houston offering games, displays and entertainment activities leading up to the Super Bowl.

During the Super Bowl, which airs on CBS Feb. 1, AOL will launch three 30-second commercials, plus two pre-game spots. In addition, following the game, the interactive-service provider will post its annual Super Bowl Commercial Showcase, which generated a record 5.6 million streams in two days last year. The commercials will air on AOL and AOL.com, where AOL subscribers can vote on their favorite commercial and access behind-the-scenes Super Bowl content.

Earlier this year, AOL and the NFL announced an expanded strategic alliance that provides sports fans access to a wide variety of NFL video and audio content through the newly launched NFL@AOL.