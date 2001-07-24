AOL, Universal extend alliance

America Online, the world's leading interactive services company, and Universal Pictures have unveiled an expanded marketing alliance to include AOL Time Warner's on air and online properties.

The new deal trumpeted Tuesday calls for several of Universal Pictures' new releases to receive wide promotion across AOL Time Warner media, including The WB, TNT, and AOL's various online brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The alliance builds on an existing relationship between Universal and America Online, with Universal as an anchor tenant on AOL Moviefone, enabling AOL subscribers to view movie trailers and buy tickets. - Richard Tedesco