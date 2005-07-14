AOL, Turner Hit the Links

AOL and co-owned Turner Sports Interactive have reached a deal that will give AOL members the ability to link to live video feeds of select players (including Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia) in first two rounds of the British Open currently being held in St. Andrews, Scotland. The agreement includes a similar service for next year’s open..

Even non-AOL subscribers can access a shorter version of the Webcast at AOL.com.

The deal also includes the PGA Championship that will be held at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey beginning Aug. 8.

For both tournaments, AOL members will be able to watch live coverage thanks to two camera feeds offered from select holes. Recaps and highlight clips will also be available.