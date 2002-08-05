AOL Time Warner taps Miller

As expected, AOL Time Warner Inc. confirmed Tuesday that it has hired Jon Miller as chairman and CEO of the company's online subsidiary, America Online Inc.

Miller replaces Bob Pittman, who was shown the door in a big management

shakeup at the company three weeks ago.

Miller previously worked for Barry Diller for five years, first as head of

USA Broadcasting, then as head of USA's information and services group

(including Expedia and other online ventures).

One high-level executive who worked for Miller in the past said AOL is

getting a first-rate executive. "The last thing AOL needs is another celebrity

executive," the source said. "Jon creates value. He gets the job done."

Miller, 45, will report to Don Logan, chairman of the company's media and

communications group.