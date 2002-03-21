AOL Time Warner shares off sharply
Shares of AOL Time Warner Inc. fell 2 percent, or 55 cents, to $24.65 each on the New York Stock Exchange, on top of a 4.5 percent decline Wednesday.
According to Reuters, Thursday's slide was related to concerns raised over
the growth prospects of the company's America Online Inc. Internet division.
Lehman Bros. Inc. analyst Holly Becker reportedly trimmed estimates for the
company's revenue and cash flow for the first quarter and the full year, citing
expected declines for AOL's advertising revenues.
"AOL advertising began to show some signs of weakness in the fourth quarter,
but we think several difficult quarters lie ahead," she wrote in a research
report.
Since Nov. 14, AOL Time Warner shares have declined by 36
percent.
