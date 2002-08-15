AOL Time Warner reports more accounting inaccuracies

AOL Time Warner Inc. Wednesday disclosed three more inappropriately booked

transactions as CEOs from more than 700 top American companies were required to

sign off on their quarterly earnings for the first time in corporate history.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in June implemented a rule mandating

that corporate executives who head companies with annual revenues of more than

$1.2 billion must certify that their companies' financial statements are correct and

true.

The AOL Time Warner finding, announced by company CEO Dick Parsons, totaled

nearly $50 million, which the company called an "insignificant portion" of the

company's revenue.

"I consider the accuracy of AOL Time Warner's financial reporting to be one

of my most important responsibilities, and I am committed to giving investors

accurate and transparent information about the company," Parsons said in a

prepared statement.

Last month, The Washington Post reported a series of unorthodox

business deals that the federal government is currently investigating.

AOL Time Warner is only one of many media companies required to sign the

earnings reports.

Other media companies also facing the rule are AT&T Corp., A.H. Belo Corp.,

Cablevision Systems Corp., Clear Channel Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Cox

Communications Inc., EchoStar Communications Corp., Gannett Co. Inc., Gemstar-TV

Guide International Inc., Knight Ridder, The New York Times Co., E.W. Scripps Co., Tribune Co., Viacom

Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and The Washington Post Co.