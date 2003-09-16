AOL Time Warner Name Change Looms
The letters "AOL" could disappear from AOL Time Warner Inc. as soon as Thursday as
the company's board meets to consider changing the name of the company.
Chairman and CEO Richard Parsons advocated the move in an small attempt to
diminish the company's identification as a failed dot-com.
The company would become Time Warner, the name of the company AOL acquired in
a deal that now serves as a shining example of corporate missteps, particularly
for Time Warner, which stupidly sold to a company that was about to implode and
had been overstating its results.
