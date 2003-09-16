AOL Time Warner Name Change Looms

The letters "AOL" could disappear from AOL Time Warner Inc. as soon as Thursday as

the company's board meets to consider changing the name of the company.

Chairman and CEO Richard Parsons advocated the move in an small attempt to

diminish the company's identification as a failed dot-com.

The company would become Time Warner, the name of the company AOL acquired in

a deal that now serves as a shining example of corporate missteps, particularly

for Time Warner, which stupidly sold to a company that was about to implode and

had been overstating its results.