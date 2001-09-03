AOL Time Warner eyeing Telemundo?
Add another name to the list of Telemundo suitors. Eager to capitalize on the growing Hispanic market, AOL Time Warner is considering making a play for the Spanish-language network.
AOL Time Warner officials would not comment on joining the mix, but a CNN
exec told Broadcasting & Cable:
'It makes a lot of sense,
there is a ton of upside and we have been making a strong effort to bring in
Hispanic viewers.'
AOL Time Warner has gotten more aggressive in the
Latin American market, with CNN Espanol and Cartoon Network and spinoff
Boomerang being available in Spanish via SAP, and a Spanish-language net would
round out the portfolio.
But Viacom Inc. and NBC aren't backing off in their quest for Telemundo.
Execs from the two companies reportedly toured Telemundo's Miami headquarters
last week with the net's Chief Operating Officer Alan Sokol.
Telemundo, which has 10 affiliates in large markets, won't come cheap.
Majority owners Liberty Media and Sony Corp. seeking $3 billion for the network
they purchased three years ago for $539 million.
- Allison Romano
