AOL Time Warner creating music channel

AOL Time Warner Inc. is proceeding with previously announced plans to launch a cable TV music channel, Reuters reports.

The network, which would go head-to-head with Viacom Inc.'s MTV and VH1 music channels, could be on cable systems by the end of this year. Bob Pittman, AOL Time Warner's co-chief operating officer and one of MTV's founders, is reportedly the driving force behind the project.

Jamie Kellner, the former head of the WB network who was recently appointed chief executive of AOL Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting Group, would likely oversee the venture.