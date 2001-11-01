AOL Time Warner CFO moves online
AOL Time Warner named CFO Michael Kelly as COO of its America Online Internet unit.
Kelly will be succeeded by Wayne Pace, vice chairman and CFO of Turner Broadcasting.
The America Online division did not previously have a COO. Before AOL took over Time Warner, Kelly had been CFO of AOL. - John M. Higgins
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.