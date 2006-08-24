AOL Teams Up with Studios

AOL has partnered with several movie studios including Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group to offer movie downloads on its new online video portal AOL Video. Additionally, Fox Entertainment Group and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are launching on-demand channels of TV content on AOL's video site.

The movies, recent releases and library content, will be available to download to PCs and portable devices for $9.99 to $19.99, prices comparable to those of others offering online movie download sites, such as Guba. Sony's movies are available today (Aug. 24), while the others' will join in the coming weeks.

Separately, Fox and Sony are creating video-on-demand channels on AOL Video. Sony's content - library series including Charlie's Angels, Starsky & Hutch and SWAT are available now on a free, ad-supported basis. In the coming months, Fox will offer paid downloads of current Fox series including 24, Prison Break and Bones, as well as current series from its cable networks and old series from Fox, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

AOL launched its AOL Video portal last month as the most evolved video offering from an Internet portal. The main page centers on an on-demand viewing section with content from more than 50 partners. The site also lets users search video sources across the Internet with a new AOL Video Search function and upload their own video.