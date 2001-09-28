AOL tabs Brophy for policy post

AOL Time Warner officially appointed Susan Brophy to be its senior vice president for domestic policy on Thursday. Brophy starts her new job Oct. 1.

Brophy was deputy assistant to President Bill Clinton and deputy director of legislative affairs at the White House from 1993 to 1998. She also worked on Capitol Hill, where she was chief of staff to former Sen. Tim Wirth (D-Colo.) and then-Rep. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), who is now a Senator.

Brophy replaces Jill Lesser, who had been doing the job since Timothy Boggs left the company last year. Lesser is taking a new role at the company as a part-time strategic policy advisor.

Brophy will report to Robert Kimmitt, executive vice president for global and strategic policy.

- Paige Albiniak