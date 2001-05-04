AOL subs get dibs on Madonna tix

New subscribers to AOL Time Warner Inc.'s flagship Web service in the U.S. get first shots at scoring tickets to see Madonna's first world tour in 8 years, Reuters reports.

In its latest cross-promotion effort to market the company's media assets, AOL said it will offer new subscribers a chance to buy tickets to Madonna's world tour on May 6 - a week before tickets go on sale to the general public. Web surfers will be able to call a number, subscribe for the AOL service and have the chance to buy tickets for whichever date they want to attend the Material Girl's Drowned World Tour 2001.

Current AOL subs also get an advantage a chance to buy a limited number of tickets online on a first come, first-sold basis beginning May 7. A "significant" number of tickets have been set aside to the U.S. shows for AOL members, Kevin Conroy, head of AOL Music, told Reuters.