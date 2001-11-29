AOL strikes VOD deal for Cincinnati

AOL Time Warner has selected Artel's DigiLink digital video transport solution to carry AOL Time Warner's new subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Artel is providing AOL Time Warner's Cincinnati location with DigiLink systems to carry digital video content using DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing) to further increase the efficient use of available fiber-optic lines, for their new SVoD service launch.

The key advantage of Artel systems is the ability to transport video from centralized video servers out to remote network hub locations using DWDM fiber optics. This approach reduces the cost of the overall network, requiring less overall disk space to support the same number of video programs and new release movies. Artel's DigiLink system uses DVB-ASI (Digital Video Broadcast Asynchronous Serial Interface) transport over fiber-optic links creating a low-cost transport network while establishing a transparent link between centralized video servers and remote locations, requiring no changes to existing hardware or software. - Richard Tedesco