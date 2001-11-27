AOL strikes telecom deals
America Online struck deals with long-distance company Sprint Corp. and
fiber optic communications network builder Level 3 Communications Inc. to expand
its global reach and menu of telecommunications services.
Reuters reports America Online will offer its U.S. members a selection of Sprint's long-distance plans under the name 'AOL Long Distance provided by Sprint' and enable participants to earn credit toward AOL service.
The multiyear, multimillion-dollar agreement calls for Sprint to be the exclusive provider for AOL-branded long distance. Sprint's long-distance plans will be prominently promoted on the AOL service, as well as in other America Online marketing channels.
Separately, AOL agreed to purchase several major North
American routes from Level 3 to offer broadband and broadcast services to key
markets.
