AOL To Stream Studio, Twenty

Time Warner's AOL will stream ad-free pilots of two Warner Bros. produced NBC shows - Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Twenty Good Years - for a week before they debut on TV. Studio 60 will be available beginning Sept. 11 and Twenty on Oct. 4. They premiere on NBC on Sept. 11 and Oct. 11, respectively.

Leading up to the fall broadcast season, networks and studios have cut a slew of similar promotional deals to build buzz for their new shows by making episodes or clips available online before their TV debuts.



Upstart network The CW, for example, paired with Microsoft's MSN to stream the premiere episodes of Everybody Hates Chris, Veronica Mars and Runaway for free the week before their premieres.Fox is streaming shows on its O&O's Websites, while NBC is distributing Studio 60 and Kidnapped via Netflix.