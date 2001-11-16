AOL signs AT&T confidence pact

AOL Time Warner became the latest of three potential AT&T Broadband bidders to sign a confidentiality agreement with AT&T on a potential deal between the two companies.

The Wall Street Journal reports Friday that AT&T wants to evaluate bids by the end of the month. Comcast Corp. and Cox Communications already signed confidentiality pacts with AT&T.

The bidding war was sparked by Comcast's unsolicited takeover play for AT&T's cable unit in July.

AOL also has been in talks with AT&T about buying back AT&T's 25.5% stake in Time Warner Entertainment, a partnership that owns programming assets and cable systems.

And AOL has said in Securities and Exchange Commission filings that the companies are engaged in a process for registration of AT&T's stake for public sale.