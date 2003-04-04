AOL seeks relief from IM-streaming limit

AOL Time Warner Inc. is asking the Federal Communications Commission to remove a

restriction on its instant-messaging business that was imposed as condition for

commission approval of the 2001 merger of America Online Inc. and Time Warner Inc.

AOL Time Warner said limitations on the provision of streaming video via

high-speed instant messaging over Time Warner Cable broadband facilities no longer

serves the public interest.

The FCC Friday asked for public comment on the petition. Comments are due May

5; replies May 20.