AOL seeks ISP clearance
AOL Time Warner is asking the Federal Trade Commission to approve West Central Ohio Internet Link to be one of its unaffiliated Internet service providers.
West Central Ohio Internet Link would be available on Time Warner cable systems in Columbus, Cincinnati, Western and Northeast Ohio.
Maintaining such relationships with some ISPs was a condition federal regulators imposed on the merger between AOL and Time Warner. - Bill McConnell
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.