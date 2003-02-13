AOL scraps CNN/ABC merger talks

AOL Time Warner Inc. pulled out of negotiations to combine its Cable News

Network with ABC's news division, saying that it was "more than we wanted to

pursue at this time."

Jeff Bewkes, chairman of AOL's entertainment

and networks group, made the pronouncement at the company's retreat for senior

managers Thursday afternoon.

In a prepared statement, the company said, "It was

determined that although there are great merits and possibilities to a merger of

ABC and CNN news, for us, the potential problems associated with the completion

of such a transaction and the integration of these two distinct and great

cultures was more than we want to pursue at this time."

The potential efficiencies of combining the

24-hour cable network and a broadcast news operation are promising.

But the immediate operating nightmares and

long-term political infighting are certain.

Many inside and outside of the company doubted that the

years-long talks -- which had heated up in recent months -- would lead to a

merger.