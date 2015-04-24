AOL Renews 'Park Bench' Series with Steve Buscemi

AOL renewed Park Bench with Steve Buscemi for a second season.

The show features the Boardwalk Empire star sitting down and talking with friends, celebrities and other New Yorkers.

Park Bench is part of AOL’s push into the growing world of online video. AOL will be presenting its plans for original video to media buyers and clients next week during the Digital Content NewFronts.

“We are thrilled to share that Park Bench will be returning to AOL,” Dermot McCormack, president of video and AOL Studios, said in a statement. “Steve Buscemi is one of the most recognizable actors of today and viewers love the unique and entertaining style he brings to Park Bench.”

In Season 2, Buscemi’s partners in conversation will include musician Elvis Costello, comedian John Oliver, actress Amber Tamblyn, comedian Robert Smigel, filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and magician David Blaine.

"Give me a seat on a park bench and I'm happy,” said Buscemi. “Give me a second season of Park Bench on AOL to talk about nothing and everything with old friends and new in an ever changing New York City - what could be better?”