AOL To Push Gastineau Girls

In a three-part new media deal, E! has teamed with AOL to promote the second installment of its spoiled socialite reality series The Gastineau Girls.

AOL will exclusively sponsor the Nov. 29 commercial-free second cycle premiere of the series on E!. The Internet company will also produce ten podcasts hosted by Gastineau’s mother/daughter stars, Lisa and Brittny, which fans can download for free from AOL.com’s new podcasting site, Podcasting 101. AOL will promote the series and its podcasts spin-offs on its various platforms, including the AOL internet portal, the AIM instant message service and Netscape.

The podcasts, downloadable in MP3 format, will include the Gastineaus’ commentary on dating, fashion, gossip and entertainment. Their production will be included in storylines during the Gastineau season. AOL will post one new podcast each week during the weekly series’ ten-episode run.

Gastineau, about the escapades of the ex-wife and daughter of former Jets football player Mark Gastineau, launched in February 2005. It averaged 440,000 total viewers during its first run, around the network’s prime time average which has hovered around 400,000 for the past several months. The show is produced by True Entertainment.