AOL pumps Oxygen

Oxygen finally scored a carriage deal with Time Warner Cable, at the behest of early Oxygen investor and Time Warner buyer America Online.

The cable network will start off with carriage on less-desirable digital tiers this summer, but is to expand to analog carriage on systems serving 80% of AOL's 13 million basic homes by the fall of next year.

The deal is a huge one for Oxygen Chairman and founder Gerry Laybourne, which currenly has 14 million subscribers and has been eschewing most opportunities for digital carriage. - John Higgins