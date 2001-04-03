AOL pumps Oxygen
Oxygen finally scored a carriage deal with Time Warner Cable, at the behest of early Oxygen investor and Time Warner buyer America Online.
The cable network will start off with carriage on less-desirable digital tiers this summer, but is to expand to analog carriage on systems serving 80% of AOL's 13 million basic homes by the fall of next year.
The deal is a huge one for Oxygen Chairman and founder Gerry Laybourne, which currenly has 14 million subscribers and has been eschewing most opportunities for digital carriage. - John Higgins
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.