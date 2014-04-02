AOL Partners With Steve Buscemi on New York-Centric Web Series

AOL has teamed with Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi on a New York-centric short-form series Park Bench.

Similar to Jerry Seinfeld’s Crackle series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Park Bench will see Buscemi discuss pop culture and current events with regular New Yorkers as well as the actor’s celebrity friends. The show will be produced by Olive Productions and RadicalMedia.

AOL will air Park Bench online in the U.S. as part of its AOL Originals platform.

Park Bench is part of AOL’s original programming slate that it will unveil at its Digital Content NewFronts on April 29 in Brooklyn. The pickup comes a day after AOL commissioned its first longform series Connected.

FremantleMedia, along with RadicalMedia, will distribute the series globally and shop it during this spring’s MIPTV.