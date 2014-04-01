AOL to Adapt Israeli Format ‘Connected’ As First Longform Series

AOL has commissioned its first longform series, an adaptation of the Israeli TV series Connected.

The series follows five individuals who record their lives on a personal camera, with the U.S. adaptation set in New York. Koda Communications, the Israeli production company that created the reality series, will produce the U.S. version.

Along with Israel, Connected airs in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Holland, India, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania and Ukraine.

AOL is expected to premiere Connected in January 2015.

"With Connected, we are capturing and elevating the type of authentic content that has already resonated so deeply with our viewers," said Ran Harnevo (pictured), president of AOL Video. "At AOL, we are committed to producing premium, engaging video content—and as a result, we are very intentional with the show themes and production styles we select. Our original content offerings are constantly evolving and long-form was the natural next step."

Connected will be part of AOL’s original programming slate that it will unveil at its Digital Content NewFronts on April 29 in Brooklyn.