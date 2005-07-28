AOL Offers ABC News

With the launch of its AOL.com portal looming in the next few weeks, AOL plans to add expanded ABC News content to its news site.

Jim Bankoff, AOL programming and products executive VP, says a renewal of an existing deal with ABC News will add new features like multiple live video streams and raw video. The enhancements "will ensure the newly designed AOL.com portal will offer a robust online news experience," Bankoff says.

The new agreement will add the following elements to AOL's video offerings:

Multiple live video streams, featuring feeds of raw unedited footage of breaking news and special events



A feature called "Extreme News," including a then-and-now look at this day in history, travel spots and consumer news



"The Search Watch," a weekly video selected from top Internet searches.

In addition, news updates, breaking news video and audio feeds will be available for narrowband users.

AOL will continue to offer 24/7 streaming news service ABC News Now to its members, as well as ABC News Now subscribers.