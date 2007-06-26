AOL News Tries Blogs

AOL launched a revamped news section today, featuring weblogs that pick the top items from broadcast, cable and online sources. Located at http://news.aol.com, the page features three columns: one dedicated to user comments, one to constantly updated news stories, photos and video from the likes of ABC News, CBS News and CNN among others, and one featuring the stories that are generating the most buzz.

“News habits have changed, and AOL News is the first site designed from the ground up to appeal to today’s online news consumer,” said Lewis D’Vorkin, SVP of AOL News & Sports. “Unlike other news portal sites, AOL News leverages the increasingly popular blog format, drawing on a wide range of news sources to provide consumers quick access to the top stories and related pictures, videos and polls."