AOL Nets Streaming Record

AOLmusic.com drew record traffic during its online simulcast of the Live 8 concerts held around the globe on July 2.

The company says more than five million people tuned in to the concerts and the service streamed more than 175,000 simultaneous streams. That breaks the previous high for an online video event by more than 30%, according to the company.

AOLmusic.com streamed live concerts from Philadelphia, London, Paris, Rome, Berlin and Toronto from start to finish, giving music lovers an alternative to MTV’s telecast.

The concerts will be available on AOLmusic.com on demand for the next five weeks, which AOL predicts will increase traffic by a factor of 10.