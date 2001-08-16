AOL, mum on cuts, notes restructuring
Amidst reports that another 1,000 staffers are getting the ax, AOL Time Warner acknowledged that its restructuring plans "are expected to be broadened".
The company hasn't been willing to comment on reports that its online unit is being targeted for another layoff round, but said in an SEC filing Wednesday that "additional restructuring initiatives in the third and fourth quarters" are being considered "as management continues to evaluate the integration of the combined companies."
- John M. Higgins
