AOL membership tops 29 million

America Online claims worldwide subscribership for its flagship AOL service has topped the 29 million mark.

AOL further claims its members are currently averaging almost 70 minutes on the service daily, up from 64 minutes a year ago. AOL credits new features in its AOL 6.0 software, customer support and marketing programs with OEMs major retailers, including Sears, Target, Office Depot and Circuit City, for the growth of its Web service.

- Richard Tedesco