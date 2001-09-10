AOL makes move for AT&T Broadband
AOL Time Warner has made an offer for AT&T Broadband and Cox Communications may be close behind, according to published reports.
The offer by AOL Time Warner could spark a bidding warfor th unit. AT&T hopes to have multiple bids in hand by the time its board convenes this month. No word on what AOL's initial offer was.
The Journal cites a source who describes AOL's interest as a proposal or concept. AOL's move comes in the wake of Comcast's unsolicited bid for the AT&T unit, which AT&T rejected.
