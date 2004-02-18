AOL Makes Ad Moves

Tuesday was a busy day for America Online Inc.’s advertising department. AOL made a decision on its media-account review, opting to keep the close to $300 million account at incumbent Initiative.

After an extensive review, AOL decided to keep its media planning and spending account at Initiative, who defended the business successfully against Publicis agency Carat in the final round of review.

The company then confirmed that its head of brand of advertising, Len Short was departing. Word is he will be succeeded by Richard Taylor, who has been part of the AOL advertising team for about a year. Taylor would report to chief marketing officer Joe Redling, as did Short.