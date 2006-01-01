AOL Logs in, Builds Up

Letterman and Regis and Kelly will face some competition for studio audiences starting in second quarter.

That’s because, without any fanfare, AOL is moving along in construction on a full-scale production and post-production studio at its New York headquarters at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, where they plan to shoot many of their original programs.

Those include concert series AOL Music Sessions, advice chat show AOL Coaches, and celebrity interview program Moviefone: Unscripted, as well as various radio productions and podcasts. This isn’t new territory for AOL—last July it got millions to watch Live 8 concerts from around the world.

AOL is now renovating a former Warner Bros. viewing room and leaving space for a studio audience. Yes. That means you may wait on line to be seen online.