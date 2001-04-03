AOL Latin America gains $150 million

America Online Latin America finalized terms of a $150 million funding package from its three main stockholders in a move to boost its profile in the region.

America Online will buy $66.3 million in redeemable convertible preferred stock while Venezuela's Cisneros Group of Companies is buying another $63.8 million. The purchase price is $4.6875 a share.

AOL Latin America currently opeartes online services in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

- Richard Tedesco