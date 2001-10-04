AOL joins NYC benefit telecast

AOL Time Warner is joining VH1, Cablevision and Mirimax Films in staging an Oct. 20 benefit concert to assist victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

A Concert for New York also has added several more high-profile artists to the lineup, including Eric Clapton, Marc Anthony and Billy Joel. They join previously announced guests like Paul McCartney and Macy Gray. VH1 is airing the concert live and commercial free from New York City's Madison Square Garden.America: Tribute to Heroes broadcast and cable telethon, which raised $150 million in the four days following, and TNT's Oct. 2 Tribute to John Lennon concert. - Allison Romano