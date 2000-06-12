AOL hoops it up with NBA, WNBA

America Online (AOL) has reached a multiyear deal with the National Basketball Association and the Women's National Basketball Association.

The new agreement covers extensive promotions of NBA.com and WNBA.com on AOL properties as well as on-air promotion of AOL during NBA on TNT, NBA on TBS and WNBA game telecasts.

Plans include a basketball fantasy game to be developed by AOL and the use of AOL Instant Messenger by NBA.com and WNBA.com. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.