AOL, GMA Team Up To Help America Slim Down

In their first-ever joint project, American Online and Good Morning America are joining forces to launch an on-air/online weight-loss project called “America Takes it Off” on Jan. 2. The campaign, designed to help America lose “50 million pounds,” will encourage overweight Americans to drop pounds through motivational and informational materials.

Starting Dec. 15, AOL and GMA will begin teasing the program on-air and online through a co-branded Web site, www.americatakesitoff.com. There, visitors will learn of new approaches to a healthy diet and be able to join online dieting communities.

Additionally, AOL will promote the project on all of its platforms, including Moviefone, Radio@aol, CityGuide, InStore.com and AIM.com. It will also promote the initiative on the AOL portal’s welcome screen each day in January. GMA will air segments about the project, following real-life stories and offering diet and exercise information.