AOL giving Extra extra

In some promotional synergy following the America Online/Time Warner merger, AOL is giving Warner Bros.' Extra, a programming boost, providing the news magazine with a new consumer polling segment.

Regina Lewis, an online advisor at AOL and past Big Brother contributor, has been named Extra's Internet commentator. She will regularly report the results from the AOL/Extra Polls, covering topics ranging from pop culture to politics. Extra viewers can participate by logging onto the show's Web site (http://extraTV.warnerbros.com) or AOL Keyword: Extra. Jim Paratore, president of Telepictures Productions (a subsidiary of Warner Bros.), says the new Extra element is "the beginning of our process of figuring out how to marry the reach of television with the personalization of AOL."

Joe Redling, AOL brand marketing president, adds "working with Extra highlights the terrific way in which the convergence of television and the interactive medium can create a better experience for the consumer." - Susanne Ault