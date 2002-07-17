AOL eyes Bewkes
AOL Time Warner is mulling a management shakeup that could result in senior
executives from the former Time Warner taking on expanded responsibilities,
according to a published report.
A story in the online edition of the Wall Street Journal citing people
familiar with the matter reports Chief Operating Officer Robert Pittman is
expected to resign at any time.
AOL Time Warner's board is meeting Thursday and may consider promoting HBO
Chief Jeffrey Bewkes and Time Inc. Chairman Don Logan, the report
states.
