AOL eyes Bewkes

AOL Time Warner is mulling a management shakeup that could result in senior

executives from the former Time Warner taking on expanded responsibilities,

according to a published report.

A story in the online edition of the Wall Street Journal citing people

familiar with the matter reports Chief Operating Officer Robert Pittman is

expected to resign at any time.

AOL Time Warner's board is meeting Thursday and may consider promoting HBO

Chief Jeffrey Bewkes and Time Inc. Chairman Don Logan, the report

states.