AOL Executive Kayse Joins Discovery Communications

Kathy Kayse, formerly executive vice president of marketing solutions for AOL’s Platform A advertising organization, joined Discovery Communications as executive VP of digital-media sales.

In her new role, Kayse will develop and oversee advertising-sales strategies for Discovery’s Web properties, including Howstuffworks.com, which Discovery purchased last October for $250 million, and Treehugger.com, which was purchased in August.

She will report to Joe Abruzzese, Discovery’s president of ad sales.

"Kathy is at the top of her game and the perfect leader to take over our growing digital-sales operation," Abruzzese said in a statement. "Her respect throughout the industry and vast knowledge of the digital marketplace positions Discovery to continue broadening the advertising opportunities across our organic and acquired Web sites, mobile and on-demand offerings."

Prior to joining AOL, Kayse had been with Time Warner, most recently serving as publisher of People magazine.