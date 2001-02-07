AOL Europe may go public

AOL Time Warner may float AOL Europe as a new public offering if market conditions brighten, Reuters reports.

Michael Lynton, president of AOL International, said Wednesday that an AOL Europe public offering is "clearly and option for us." He offered no timetable for an offering, emphasizing that the market would have to improve before AOL made that move.

Lynton claims AOL's three-part revenue model of access fees, ad revenues and e-commerce is proving successful.